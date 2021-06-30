Anna Sue Kafer Johnson (née Bell) left her earthly life Monday, June 28, 2021, just months shy of the 100-year mark she was so determined to reach. (We’re sure she’s shaking her fist about that, even in heaven.) She was born April 21, 1922, to Lloyd C. and Mattie (Dean) Bell in her beloved Owensboro, where she spent almost all of her life.
A strong, caring, independent woman from the start, Anna Sue started and ran the first state-licensed nursery school in Kentucky—Hilltop House—from her family home on Parrish Avenue. Later in life, as a resident of the Roosevelt House, she served as the president of the Hospitality Club. It was only when she turned 90 (and with great chagrin) that she gave up her job providing daily M-I paper delivery to both Roosevelt houses. (She would have kept it longer, but her family was tired of getting early morning phone calls when her wheelchair got stuck in the snow or ice between the two buildings.) She was a longtime member of Woodlawn UMC, and later in life, she attended services at Cumberland Presbyterian and then Hillcrest nursing home.
Her greatest pride in life were her survivors: sons Peter (Kathleen) Kafer of Subtle and Ron (Sonja) Kafer of Owensboro; grandchildren Matthew, Lindsey, Nick (Suzanne) and Logan (Jenny); and great-grandchildren Nathan, Nolan and Lucy.
In addition, she is survived by Heather, Linda, Jayleen and the many other amazing staff members at Signature Healthcare at Hillcrest who cared for and made a home for her these last four-plus years.
Graveside services will follow visitation at Rosehill Cemetery Chapel. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to noon Thursday at James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory.
Online messages of condolence may be made at www.davisfuneralhome.com.
Commented