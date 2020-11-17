Anna Sue Mattingly, 94, of Owensboro, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020. She was born Nov. 23, 1925, in Owensboro, to the late Victor Thomas and Bertha Marie Wade Potts. Sue was of the Baptist faith and a longtime member at Lewis Lane Baptist Church. She was known as a wonderful caring person, loved her family and spending time with them most of all. Sue enjoyed going to Florida and being on the beach and watching sunsets. She also enjoyed playing Bingo at the Senior Center here in Owensboro.
Along with her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband, Kearney R. Mattingly in 1974; a sister, Dorothy Owsley, and two brothers, William E. Potts and Thomas V. Potts.
Sue is survived by her three children, Randy Mattingly (Robyn), Cindy Mattingly Brooks, and Terry Mattingly; grandchildren, Beth Kenney (John), Jennifer Alexander (Ryan), Christopher Bishop (Leann), Ben Mattingly (Sandie), and Jonathan Mattingly (Laura); 17 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; and two nieces.
The funeral service for Anna Sue Mattingly, with limited attendance due to health directives, will be held Wednesday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Visitation will be Wednesday from 10 a.m. until 11:30 a.m. Burial will be in Elmwood Cemetery. The number of those attending the visitation and funeral service shall be with current health and safety directives. Family and friends shall wear appropriate personal protective masks. For visitation and service please enter the doors under the canopy on the Triplett Street side of the building.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to Alzheimer’s Association.Memories and condolences for the family of Anna Sue Mattingly may be left at www.glenncares.com.
Commented