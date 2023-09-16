Anna Vivian Hinton Roby, 95, was born Oct. 7, 1927, and died Friday, Sept. 15, 2023. She was a homemaker who enjoyed gardening and freezing and canning fruits and vegetables and was the original bookkeeper for Roby’s Garage. In addition to raising six children and sewing most of their clothing, she provided specialized care in her home for two elderly relatives. She was a lifelong member of St. Mary of the Woods Catholic Church in Whitesville. She had a great devotion to the Rosary, praying many times each day.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, Francis J. Roby; parents, Arthur and Myrtle Christian Hinton; brothers, Paul, Emil “Skeets”, Raymond, James, and Patrick (infant); and sisters, Clarita “Rete” Mayfield and Inez “Tommie” Rhodes.
She is survived by her children, Sue Perkins (Frank), Ann Jeanette McDonald, Nancy Litke (Fred), Royce Roby, Keyna Voyles (Tommy), and Brent Roby (Sophie); seven grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; and many beloved nieces and nephews.
A funeral Mass will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2023, at St. Mary of the Woods Catholic Church, officiated by her grandson, Reverend Austin Litke, OP. Burial will be in St. Mary of the Woods Catholic Church Cemetery with her nephews as pallbearers. Visitation is 2 to 6 p.m., with prayers at 5:30 p.m., Monday at Cecil Funeral Home in Whitesville.
Those wishing to honor her memory may make donations to St. Mary of the Woods School Building Fund, the Passionist Nuns, or Hospice of Western Kentucky.
The family wishes to express gratitude to caregivers Paula Gordan, Wilma Knott, Carolyn Rogers, and Josie Jackson, who provided the care and support that made it possible for Anna to remain in her home until her death. A special thanks is extended to lifelong neighbor, Loretta Edge Bailey.
Online messages of condolence may be made at www.cecilfuneralhome.com.
Commented