HARTFORD — Anne B. Holly, 63, of Hartford, died Saturday, July 15, 2023, with her loving husband by her side under the care of Hospice of Western Kentucky. Anne was a member of Living Faith Baptist Church.
Survivors: husband, Robby Dale Holly; children, Catherine Holly, Diamond, Crystal, Aaron, and Haley; and siblings, Harlan, Beth, and Bruce.
Service: 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023, at Living Faith Church, 6515 US Highway 231, Hartford, KY 42347. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023, at the church.
William L. Danks Funeral Home in Beaver Dam has been entrusted with the care of Anne B. Holly.
Expressions of sympathy: Anne B. Holly Memorial Fund, c/o William L. Danks Funeral Home, P.O. Box 407, Beaver Dam, KY 42320.
Online messages of condolence may be left for the family of Anne B. Holly by visiting her memorial tribute at www.danksfuneralhome.com.
