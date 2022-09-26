Hardinsburg — Anne Jackson, 83, died Sept. 23, 2022, at Breckinridge Memorial Nursing Facility. She was a member of St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church and was a former owner/operator of an antique variety store.
She is survived by her sister, Laurine Williams.
Funeral services: 11 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 27 at St. Romuald Catholic Church. Burial: Cloverport Cemetery. Visitation: 4:30-6 p.m. Monday, Sept. 26 at Trent-Dowell Funeral Home.
Expressions of sympathy are suggested to St. Romuald School.
