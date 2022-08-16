LOUISVILLE — Anne North McMahon, 80, passed away Tuesday, August 9, 2022, in Louisville. She was born November 4, 1941, in Owensboro. Anne graduated from Owensboro High School. She was a member of Chi Omega sorority, majored in biology, and received her undergraduate degree at Transylvania University. She went on to receive her master’s in education from Peabody College at Vanderbilt and her Rank 1 from Western Kentucky University.
Anne taught high school biology at Owensboro High school as well as coordinated and taught in the Gifted and Talented Program for the Owensboro school system. She participated in the Junior League of Owensboro and was also recognized as a Kentucky Colonel. After retiring from the school system, she coordinated the education program at Riverpark Center which allowed her to be a part of one of her first loves — drama!
Anne married Richard (Dick) North from Redmon, Illinois after graduation. Anne grew up with her First Christian Church family where she and Dick raised their own children in the Disciples of Christ faith. It was here where she was an active member, serving as a deacon, a member of Disciples Women’s Ministry, and a member of the FaHoLa Sunday School class, which included many of her lifelong friends. She also sang in the choir, taught adult Sunday school and Bible school, and participated in adult mission trips.
After raising children Anne and Dick divorced and Anne later married James McMahon from Madison, Wisconsin. She enjoyed many retirement years in both Ft Myers, Florida and Lake Delton, Wisconsin. Nananne, as her grandchildren called her, enjoyed hosting friends & family who came to visit, traveling, golfing, ladies’ lunches, and sunset parties until she moved to Louisville to be near her daughter. While in Louisville she attended Beargrass Christian Church and was part of the Fellowship Class and church choir for a time. She enjoyed her happy hours, entertainment of all kinds, dancing, singing, and was always up for a party. Even though her memory failed her in her later years, she always knew and loved her important people! She also continued to love and wear her favorite color — blue!
Anne was preceded in death by her parents, P.J. Hector and Henri Morgan Hector of Owensboro, and her husband, James McMahon.
She is survived by her daughter, Kimberly North Mercker (Dale); her son, Richard Lee North, Jr. (Heather); her grandchildren, Morgan and Meyer Mercker and Abby and Emma North; her cousins, Tandi Dickerson (Billy), Annie Stock (Josh), and Sarah Dickerson; and the North family who adopted her as their own, her dear friends, and her FCC church family.
Expressions of sympathy can be made in Anne’s memory to the First Christan Church of Owensboro’s Legacy fund, 700 J.R. Miller Blvd., Owensboro, KY 42303.
The funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. CST Saturday, September 3, 2022, at First Christian Church in Owensboro. The burial of ashes will be at Rosehill-Elmwood Cemetery, where she will join her loving parents. Visitation will be from 9 a.m. CST until the time of the service Saturday, September 3, 2022, at the church.
Arrangements are being handled by Highlands Funeral Home, Louisville.
Commented