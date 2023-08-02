Anneliese Koeppl Krauchi, 91, of Owensboro, passed away Thursday, July 27, 2023, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. She was born March 8, 1932, in Weiden, Germany to the late May Koeppl and Maria Schoenberger Koeppl. Anneliese met her husband, Jack, while he was in Germany serving in the United States Army, and she came to the United States in 1953. Jack borrowed a friend’s car to drive to New York City to pick her up. Jack was recruited to work for the airlines, which changed names several times from Bonanza, Republic, Hughes, and eventually Delta, where he did a wide variety of things on the administrative and logistics side of the business. This job took them from the small town of Clay City, Indiana to California.
Analiese started her own beauty shop and leased out office spaces in parts of the building she didn’t occupy. Jack got into real estate and owned many properties through the years. This career allowed them to retire in the mid 1980s. They also spent some time on the east coast. Several years ago, they moved to Owensboro to help care for an aunt and, without intending to do so, they wound up making it their long-term home.
Along with her parents, she was also preceded in death by her brother, Josef Koeppl of Weiden, Germany, and a sister, Margot Neumaier of Landfhut, Germany.
Anneliese is survived by her husband of nearly 70 years, Jack Ray Krauchi.
The funeral service for Anneliese will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023, at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory, with Myke Templeton officiating. Burial to follow in Pleasant Grove Cemetery.
