BEAVER DAM — Anneta Lane Fields, 79, of Beaver Dam, went to her heavenly home on Monday, Nov. 8, 2021, at Ohio County Healthcare. She was born May 8, 1942, in Centertown to the late Jean Coppage and Elaine Morris Coppage. Anneta was a contractor, building many beautiful new homes in the area. She was also a comptroller and office manager for the Crabb Family and a member of Centertown Tabernacle Church. She loved her family, traveling, shopping and decorating the homes she built.
Aside from her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 21 years, Steve Fields; daughter-in-law Tracy Desper; sister Linda Wiggins; brother Danny Coppage; and infant brother Donald Coppage.
Anneta leaves behind to cherish her memory, two sons, Ron Desper of Beaver Dam and Marty (Scottie) Desper of West Chester, Ohio; four grandchildren, Ryan (Brittany) Desper of Lewisport; Luke (Stacee) Desper of Dothan, Alabama, Kara (Steven) Ford of Tampa, Florida, and Jessica (Ryan) Mullins of Trenton, Ohio; nine great-grandchildren, Kennedy, Ella, Warner, Emery, Layla, Braylee, Aubrey, Collin and Rowan; and one sister, Kathy (Steve) Hannah of Hendersonville, Tennessee.
Services will be 1 p.m. Friday at William L. Danks Funeral Home in Beaver Dam with the Rev. Marty Bowlds and Kelly May Crabb officiating. Burial will follow in Sunnyside Cemetery in Beaver Dam. Friends may visit with Anneta’s family from 10 a.m. until the time of the service Friday at the funeral home.
