Annetta "Gail" Grimes, 74, of Utica, passed away Friday, Aug. 16, 2019, at her home surrounded by her family. She was born May 17, 1945, in Drakesboro to the late Ed Garvin Cook and Lora Delaware Fulkerson Cook. Gail worked at Midway Market as the owner starting in 1969 until she retired in 2002. She was a member at Mount Carmel Baptist Church, a former member of the Honorable Order of Kentucky Colonels and a former member of Corvettes Limited of Bowling Green. She also was preceded in death by her brother, Nevil Cook.
Gail loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. She enjoyed spending time quilting with the ladies at the church and going to yard sales. She loved her Corvette and enjoyed taking it to car shows.
She is survived by her husband of 55 years, Jay Grimes; one son, Eric (Nikki) Grimes, and one daughter, Kristi Winn, both of Utica; four grandchildren, Myles (Allison Burris) Grimes, Riley Grimes, Jack Winn and Brianna Winn; a son-in-law, Bobby Winn of Utica; three siblings, Judy Cook Gregg of Drakesboro, Eddie (Nancy) Cook of Greenville and Mark (Karen) Cook of Powderly.
Services are 3 p.m. Sunday at Mount Carmel Baptist Church. Burial follows at Mount Carmel Baptist Church Cemetery. Visitation is from 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday at the church.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to Hospice of Ohio County, 107 Gillespie St., Hartford, KY, 42347 or Mount Carmel Baptist Church Building Fund, 607 Buford Road, Utica, KY 42376.
Miller-Schapmire Funeral Home is honored and privileged to be entrusted with the care of Mrs. Grimes. Please share your messages of condolence with the family of Annetta Gail Grimes at www.millerschapmire.com.
