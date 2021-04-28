EL DORADO, Ark. — Annetta J. Moody Pyle, 94, of El Dorado, Arkansas, passed away Friday, April 23, 2021, in Pearcy, Arkansas. Annetta was born Oct. 17, 1926, in El Dorado, Arkansas, to the union of Edward Joyner and Ruby Lee Kellogg Joyner.
Annetta was a member of Holy Redeemer Catholic Church and was a retired social worker. She will be remembered as a happy person who loved to dance.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husbands, Darrell Moody and Arnold Pyle; one son, Joey Moody; two daughters, Becky Curtis and Jane Martin; one infant son; and nine siblings.
Survivors include her three children, Karen Barnett, Chris Moody and Brad Moody and wife Cathy; 17 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday at Holy Redeemer Catholic Church of El Dorado, Arkansas. Mass of Christian Burial will be 1 p.m. Thursday at the church with Father Edward D’Almeida Celebrant. Interment will be in Friendship Cemetery, Hampton, Arkansas, under the direction of Bailey Funeral Home of El Dorado, Arkansas.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to Holy Redeemer Catholic Church, 440 W. Main St., El Dorado, AR 71730.
Please visit www.bailey
funeralhome.net to sign the online register book.
Commented