HARDINSBURG — Annette Norton Wallace, 83, of Hardinsburg, passed away Saturday, October 29, 2022, at her residence. She was born in Harned February 18, 1939, the daughter of the late Ernest Lee and Irene Tabor Norton. Annette retired from the federal government after 33 years of service, at which time she spent five years working with clients at H & R Block. She was a member of Freedom Cumberland Presbyterian Church, the Red Hats Sophista Chicks, and the Breckinridge County Chamber of Commerce. Annette stayed very active; she enjoyed dancing, collecting glassware, and playing card games. She had a special fondness for her dog, MooMoo, and loved all things Frank Sinatra.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Forrest H. “Jack” Wallace, and siblings, Wilma Jean McDaniel, Ava Lorene Hornback, Thelma Lucille Norton, and Gordon L. Norton.
Annette is survived by her son, Dwight Steven Philpott, and his wife, Anne Woolwine Philpott, of Owensboro; three grandchildren, Sierra (David) Kemper and Austin and Grayson Philpott; four stepchildren, Anita (Oscar) Garza, Diane (David) Hamm, Albert (Abby) Wallace and Kenneth Wallace; four step-grandchildren, Nickolas Garza, Belle Cochran, Alli Phillips, and Evan Wallace; one step-great-grandchild; brother, Earl (Sherry) Norton of Harned; her longtime companion and dance partner, Daynon Brown of Hardinsburg; her “Charlie Boy”, Charlie Mattingly of Hardinsburg, who was a source of love and companionship; and several nieces and nephews.
The funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, November 5, 2022, at Trent-Dowell Funeral Home, with the burial following in the Freedom Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday and from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy are suggested to Pocket Full of Hope or Musick Studios Mercenaries Dance Team of Owensboro.
