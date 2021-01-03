Annette White Schaefer, 74, of Owensboro, passed away Monday, Dec. 28, 2020, at the VNA Hospice House in Vero Beach, Florida. She was born in Owensboro to Ralph and Bessie Lee (Moseley) White. She lived in Owensboro for 74 years and recently relocated to Vero Beach, Florida, with her husband, Maury Schafer Jr. She and Maury had been married for 52 years.
Following her graduation from Western Kentucky University, she taught physical education at Daviess County Middle School. She retired from teaching to care for her two children, Michele and John. She returned to teaching at Apollo High School and coached the Apollo High dance team. She then worked at the Owensboro Health Regional Hospital teaching computer skills to staff.
She loved her family immensely and was extremely talented. She enjoyed knitting, playing bridge, floral design, gardening, visiting with friends and reading. She had been a member of the Junior League of Owensboro and the 20 & 4 Club.
Annette is survived by her husband, Maurice “Maury” Schaefer Jr.; her children, Michele Schaefer Ravencraft and Maurice “John” Schaefer III (Andrea); and her grandchildren, Schuler Ravencraft, Elizabeth George and Layla George.
The service for Annette Schaefer will be private.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to the American Cancer Society or the Western Kentucky Botanical Garden.
