HAWESVILLE — Annia L. “Barb” Barber Glover, 99, of Hawesville, passed away Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021, at the Heartford House. She was born in Webb, Alabama, on May 31, 1922, to the late Dallas Clyde and Annie Lee Kimble Barber. Barb was a proud veteran of the U.S. Navy and a member of Hawesville Baptist Church. She enjoyed making floral arrangements for her church and loved feeding and watching “her” wild birds.
Barb was preceded in death by her husband, Norman “Gene” Glover; and siblings Virginia Keel, Raymond Barber, Joe Pete Barber, Ralph Barber and Hyman Clyde Barber.
Survivors include her sons, Philip “Phil” (Marium) Glover and Paul (Donna) Glover; grandson Kevin Ryan Glover; three step-grandchildren; several step-great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
Services will be 1 p.m. Monday at Hawesville Baptist Church with burial following in Memory Gardens. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday at the church.
Gibson & Son Funeral Home has been entrusted with care.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Heartford House. Envelopes will be available at the church.
