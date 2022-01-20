Annie Bodine “Nancy” Grise, 85, of Owensboro, passed away January 18, 2022, while under the care of Hospice of Western Kentucky. She was born September 16, 1936, in Central City, to the late Charles and Mary Goodman Bodine. Nancy was a member of Saint John United Methodist Church. She adored her family more than anything and was a devoted wife, loving mother, and hard worker.
Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her twin sons, Charlie and Bernie Grise; her sisters, Emily Stewart and Susie Shaver; and her brother, Bob Bodine.
Nancy is survived by her husband of 68 years, Lester Grise; her daughter, Patti Grise Collier; her sisters, Ellen Ruck, Carol (Quinn) Walker, Sally Snyder, and Peggy (Tom) Cox; and several nieces and nephews.
The funeral service will be 2:30 p.m. Friday in Christ Chapel in Owensboro Memorial Gardens. Care by Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to Saint John United Methodist Church, 2160 Griffith Avenue, Owensboro, KY 42301.
Memories and messages of condolence for the family of Nancy Grise may be offered online at www.glenncares.com.
