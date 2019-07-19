Surrounded by her family on July 17, 2019, at 9 p.m. while under the care of Hospice of Western Kentucky, Annie entered her heavenly home and now rests peacefully in the arms of her Savior. She was joyfully greeted by her husband, Robert A. Hurm of 55 years; her parents, Bernard and May Nalley Church; her four sisters and four brothers; her daughter-in-law, Carol Hurm; son-in-law Dwayne Merritt; and many other believers in Christ.
She is survived by her five children, Judy Nicholson (Jimmy), Brenda Tucker, Darlene Merritt, Jerry Hurm (Cathy) and Jimmy Hurm, all of Owensboro; 13 grandchildren; 30 great-grandchildren; and eight great-great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews; and a special friend, Marie Edison.
Annie was born in Whitesville, on Oct. 3, 1915. She was a member of Blessed Mother Catholic Church since its establishment in 1948 and was a member of the Altar Society and The Legion of Mary. During her 103-plus years, she was active in her church, enjoyed crafts, sewing, board games and playing bunco with her church family.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to Hospice of Western Kentucky or Blessed Mother Catholic Church.
Her celebration of life will be Saturday at 2 p.m. with visitation from noon to 2 p.m. at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Interment will follow at Resurrection Cemetery.
Messages and memories of condolence for the family of Annie Hurm may be offered online at www.glenncares.com.
