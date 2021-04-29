BREMEN — Annie Louise Duvall, 86, died Tuesday, April 27, 2021, at Baptist Health Madisonville. She was a member of New Harmony Baptist Church.
Survivors include her son, Ron Duvall; daughter Gail Allen; and sisters Hazel Duvall, Linda Morphew and Pat Jernigan.
Service: 11 a.m. Saturday at Tucker Funeral Home, Central City. Burial: New Harmony Cemetery, Bremen. Visitation: After 5 p.m. Friday.
Family and friends are asked to wear a face covering, in accordance with the governor’s mandate. In compliance with health and public safety directives, capacity will be limited in accordance with state guidelines.
Tucker Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Commented