Annie Marie Martin,
83, of Owensboro,
passed away Sunday, July 17, 2022 at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital from complications of Covid. She was born June 23, 1939, in Butler County to the late Floyd and Millie Brown Proctor. Annie worked at Unilever Co. Foods for 19 years and was a member of Stanley Baptist Church.
She is survived by her daughter, Keyla Evans (John Kastensmidt) of Louisville; son, Tim Martin (Penny Creamer) of Lexington; two grandchildren, Martin Quire (Korinne) and Jonah Quire (Nevada); brother, Carlus Proctor; sister, Lucy Hamilton; half-sister, Shirley Chandler; and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, July 21, 2022, in the chapel at James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory. Burial will follow in Elmwood Cemetery. Visitation is from 3 to 7 p.m. Wednesday and from 9 a.m. until the time of the service Thursday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Online messages of condolence may be made at www.davisfuneralhome.com.
