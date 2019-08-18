FORT MYERS, Fla. -- Annie Merriel Moore Noffsinger, 95, of Fort Myers, previously of Owensboro, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019, at ManorCare Health Services of Fort Myers. Annie was born Aug. 13, 1924. in Quality, Kentucky, to the late Howard Coleman Moore and Lottie Frances Benson Moore. She had worked at Deaconess Hospital in Evansville, Our Lady of Mercy Hospital in Owensboro and retired in 1976 from Daviess County Hospital as a nurse assistant in the labor and delivery area. Annie enjoyed going fishing and loved to spend time with her children and grandchildren. She was a member of Lewis Lane Baptist Church in Owensboro.
She also was preceded in death by her husband of 63 years, Robert H. Noffsinger; two sisters, Neva Lee Moore and Lilly Jane Moore; and a brother, Howard Lewis Moore.
Annie is survived by her five children, Howard Ray Noffsinger (Barbara), Betty Albritton (Larry), the Rev. Robert Noffsinger (Linda), Marilyn Anderson (Bart) and Gary Noffsinger (Gina); 12 grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; and three sisters, Joyce Gray, Peggy Smith and Nancy Rayman.
The funeral service for Annie Noffsinger will be 2 p.m. Tuesday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory, where visitation will be from 10 a.m. to time of service Tuesday at the funeral home. Burial will be in Mount Carmel Baptist Church Cemetery.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to Development Office, Hope Hospice, 9470 HealthPark Circle, Fort Myers, FL 33908.
Memories and condolences for the family of Annie Noffsinger may be left at www.glenncares.com.
