Anselm James “A.J.” Bickett, 91, of Whitesville, died at his home on Thursday, July 30, 2020. He was born Nov. 20, 1928, in Roseville. He was a member of St. Mary of the Woods Catholic Church. He retired from Field Packing Company as maintenance superintendent.
A.J. was preceded in death by his wife, Elizabeth Beatrice “Sis” Bickett; his parents, Frank Bickett and Donna Bickett Crowe (Joe); his brothers, Herschel and Cleophas Bickett; his son, Ronnie Bickett; and his grandchildren, Elizabeth Jill, Jason Glenn and Jamie Lynn Hamilton.
Survivors include his children, Allen (Debbie) Bickett, Mike (Marilyn) Bickett, Marcia (Bruce) Roby, Jerry (Jackie) Bickett, Pat (Paula) Bickett, Kenny (Maria) Bickett, Mark (Sherry) Bickett, Sharon (Glenn) Hamilton, Barry (Alice) Bickett, Jane (Pat) Isbill and Terri (Tim) Edge; daughter-in-law Susan Bickett; two sisters, Martha Maxine Barnard and Avaidna Ann Little; 36 grandchildren, Eric, Jason, Stephanie Bickett, Mary Harrod, Tonya Embry, Brian, Steve Bickett, Andrea Haynes, Kim Adair, Greg Roby, Heather Carrico, Sarah Mills, Rebecca Roby, Nick Bickett, Jonathan, Ryan Bickett, Wendi Oliver, Jeanna Siddons, Laurie Castlen, Cory Bickett, Justen, Isaac, Tyler Bickett, Leslie Leonard, Emily Payne, Brittany Schmittler, Dylan Hamilton, Zach, Ben, Max, Amanda Bickett, Alex, Kaleb, Abby Isbill, Jordan and Jacob Edge; and 60 great-grandchildren.
We cannot thank enough the team of ladies who provided care for Dad over the last few years. They are amazing caregivers who became a part of our family — Kelly Brey, Dana Payne, Bridget Roberts, Carrie Edge, Marcia Howard, Connie Howard, Martha Ralph, Kelly Lanham and Tiffany Rivers. We would also like to thank Hospice of Western Kentucky for all of their care and support.
A Funeral Mass will be streamed live at 10 a.m. Monday on www.cecil
funeralhome.com, with burial following at St. Mary of the Woods Cemetery. Visitation will be from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday, with prayers at 6 p.m., and from 9 a.m. to 9:45 a.m. Monday at Cecil Funeral Home in Whitesville.
The family requests that expressions of sympathy take the form of donations to Hospice or Puzzles Pieces. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
Those attending the visitation or funeral service shall be within current health and safety directives. The family requests that everyone attending wear a mask.
Online condolences may be left at www.cecilfuneral
Commented