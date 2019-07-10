Anthony "Barry" "Brappz" Cecil, 51, of Owensboro, went to be with the Lord on July 8, 2019. Anthony was born on Jan. 3, 1968, in Owensboro, to Jo Ann House Cecil and Anthony J. "Tony" Cecil. Barry was a member of SS. Joseph and Paul Catholic Church where he loved and participated in all areas of the church and founded the Msgr. Braun Council of the Knights of Columbus at SS. Joseph and Paul Parish. He received a bachelor's degree in robotics from ITT Tech and a master's degree in science from Eastern Kentucky University. Barry was a superintendent at Ford Motor Co. in Louisville for 15 years and was quality coordinator at Metalsa in Owensboro. An avid sports fan, he loved Pete Rose and the Cincinnati Reds, the Miami Dolphins and watching golf. Barry loved puppy dogs and had many loving canine companions, including Belle Belle, Chico, Crazy Bandit aka Bam Bam, Jingle Belle and Chazbo.
Barry was preceded in death by his wife, Lori Cecil; and his grandparents, Joe and Margie House and John and Willa Mae Cecil.
Barry is survived by his mother, Jo Ann House Cecil; his father, Anthony "Tony" Cecil (Sherry); a brother, Robert John Cecil; sisters Kelli Cecil and Brandi Cecil Millay (Jeff); fiancée Sharon Russell; uncles David House (Tracy), Larry Cecil and Jimmy Cecil (Thelma); aunts Becky Jean (Charlie), Linda Jean Diago (Eddie) and Barbara Carden (Barry); lifelong friend Chris Carrico (Jamie); Jo Ann's lifelong friends Toni, Janice, Jim, Sue and Rickey; and a large and loving extended family.
The funeral Mass for Barry Cecil will be 10 a.m. Friday at SS. Joseph and Paul Catholic Church with Father Jean Rene Kalombo officiating. Visitation will be from 3 to 7 p.m. Thursday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory with prayers at 7 p.m. Visitation Friday will be from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. at the funeral home. Burial will take place at Bethlehem Cemetery in Hancock County.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to SS. Joseph and Paul Catholic Church or Msgr. Braun Council of the Knights of Columbus at SS. Joseph and Paul Parish.
Memories and condolences for the family of Barry Cecil may be shared at www.glenncares.com.
