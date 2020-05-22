GRAHAM — Anthony Dale Turner, 52, of Graham, died Wednesday, May 20, 2020, at his home. He was a member of Second Baptist Church.
Survivors include his mother, Nancy Mallory; father Grover Matheney; sisters Kathy Knight, Brenda Turner and Jennifer Wells; and brother Ray Lewis Turner.
Funeral services will be Friday at 1 p.m. at Tucker Funeral Home in Central City, with Brother Bobby Allen officiating. Burial in Cherry Grove Cemetery. Visitation will be Friday after 11 a.m. at the funeral home. In compliance with health and public safety directives, capacity will be limited in accordance with state guidelines.
