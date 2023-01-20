Anthony E. “Tony” Wathen, 77, of Owensboro, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. He was born Dec. 30, 1945, in Owensboro to the late E.J. and Evelyn Taylor Wathen. Tony worked for the Owensboro Health Park and was a member of the Trinity Episcopal Church, the Owensboro Photography Club, and was a graduate of Brescia University. He enjoyed photography, cooking, baking, anything culinary, and catering events.
Along with his parents, Tony was preceded in death by his brother, Jay T. Wathen.
He is survived by his niece, Debbie Daupert and his nephew, Jeff Wathen.
There will be a private family ceremony held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers expressions of sympathy may take the form of charitable donations made payable to Trinity Episcopal Church, 720 Ford Ave., Owensboro, KY 42301 and/or Owensboro Photography Club, C/O Edna McCrady, 3551 Bold Forbes Way, Owensboro, KY 42303.
