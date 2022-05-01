Central City — Anthony Elizabeth Scott, age 95, of Central City, died on Friday April 29, 2022, at 6:48 p.m. at Greenville Nursing and Rehabilitation. She was born on April 7, 1927, in Muhlenberg County. She was a Homemaker and a member of New Hope Missionary Baptist Church. She was preceded in death by her son, Terry Scott, husband William Scott, and her parents, Andrew Jackson Smith and Annie Cox Smith.
She was survived by her Daughter, Marsha (Tommy) Bullock of Central City; Grandchildren, Tonya, Chris, Alicia; great-grandchildren, Grace, Emma, Tatum, Landon, Tosha, Michelle and Austin; two great-great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held at noon Monday, May 2, 2022, at Tucker Funeral Home in Central City with Rev. Gary Taylor Officiating. Burial will follow in New Hope Cemetery in Moorman. Visitation will be held on Monday May 2, 2022, at 11 a.m.
Online Condolences may be made at www.tuckerfuneralhomes.com.
Commented