It is with deep sorrow that we announce the death of Anthony Eugene “Gene” Higdon of Owensboro, who passed away Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, at the age of 91. He was born March 18, 1931, in Owensboro to the late Bernard Higdon and Mary Strehl Higdon.
At 10 years old, Gene started work at 4 a.m. to shovel coal into the furnace for the Sisters’ residence at the Catholic school near him. Gene also worked cutting and delivering big blocks of ice.
Airman First Class Higdon served in the Air Force during the Korean War in aircraft maintenance. After Gene left the Air Force, he worked in maintenance at the Owensboro Brick and Tile Company. He worked in sales at Kentucky Bearings where he was a problem solver for many local manufacturers, particularly Owensboro Grain and Owensboro Sand and Gravel. In his last job, he was a founding member of Motion Industries in Owensboro.
Gene was an active parent in Boy Scout Troop 120, post-retirement. He enjoyed golf and great camaraderie with his many friends at the Hillcrest Golf Association where he scored his only hole-in-one at the age of 82. He was a member of St. Pius X and St. Stephen’s Catholic parishes and served as an usher. Gene was a Ramrod of many BINGO nights. He volunteered at the Pitino Shelter/kitchen for several years and was a member of an Owensboro Wood Carving group. Gene enjoyed oil painting and he was an avid gardener, vegetable gardens at first, then roses and flower gardens. He was a man of do-it-yourself talents including auto mechanics, plumbing, electrical wiring, framing, masonry, roofing, and woodworking.
Gene was a very good man, a role model, and a loyal servant of God. He will be missed by all who knew him and especially by his family.
Along with his parents, Gene was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Alice Stallings Higdon; his sisters, Louise Roehm, Catherine Cherry, and Sister Mary Sheila (Dorothy) Higdon; and his brothers, Raymond, Gerald, Jim, John W. “Duke,” Tommy, Marvin, and Hugh.
He is survived by his children, Mary Jean Higdon (David) Whitledge of Evansville, Indiana, Lisa Anne Higdon (Lou) Menetrey of Bowling Green, and Daniel Eugene (Patricia) Higdon of Palm City, Florida; his grandchildren, Adam Whitledge, Corinne Higdon, Paul Higdon, Louis Menetrey, and Melissa Menetrey; great-grandchildren; and a great-great-grandchild.
A Funeral Mass will be noon Friday, Jan. 13, 2023, at St. Pius X Catholic Church. Burial to follow at Resurrection Cemetery. Visitation will be from 3 to 7 p.m. Thursday at Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory and from 10 a.m. until the time of the Mass Friday at the church.
Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory is both honored and privileged to be entrusted with the care of Mr. Higdon. Leave your messages of condolence for the family of Anthony Eugene “Gene” Higdon and sign his virtual guestbook at www.haleymcginnis.com.
Commented