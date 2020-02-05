Anthony Eugene Hurm, 83, of Owensboro, passed away Monday, Feb. 3, 2020, at his home following years of illnesses that included Alzheimer’s disease. He was born in Daviess County to the late Hubert D. and Corine A. Ralph Hurm.
Mr. Hurm served in the U.S. Army National Guard and was honorably discharged in 1961. He was a member of Blessed Mother Catholic Church.
Eugene was a hard worker who spent most of his career as a maintenance supervisor. He retired from OMU after 15 years of service, but he had also worked at Barmet and spent 25 years at Kelly-Wilmore. His work wasn’t limited to his regular day job. He was also a builder, farmer and mechanic who continued to mow grass until about a year ago. He particularly enjoyed working on tractors. Eugene still managed to spend time fishing, hunting, camping at Diamond Lake and watching NASCAR and UK basketball. One of his greatest joys was spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren, which often included time cruising in the golf cart.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by sisters Martha Rysdyk, Esther Craig and infant Elizabeth Ann.
Eugene is survived by his wife of 63 years, Mary Hurm; children Sheila McCollam, Randy Hurm (Lesa) and Wayne Hurm, all of Owensboro, and Becky Dunn (Curtis) of Evansville; 18 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; siblings Barbara Schell, Ella Meyer and Hubert D. Hurm, all of Owensboro; and many nieces and nephews.
Services will be 10 a.m. Friday, Feb. 7, at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory, where visitation will be from 3 to 8 p.m. Thursday with prayers at 7 p.m., and from 9 to 10 a.m. Friday. Burial will be at Resurrection Catholic Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, 6100 Dutchmans Lane, Ste. 401, Louisville, KY 40205.
Memories and condolences for the family of Anthony Eugene Hurm may be shared at www.glenncares.com.
Commented