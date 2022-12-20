Anthony Eugene Roberts Jr., 73, of Owensboro, passed away Friday, Dec. 16, 2022, at the Select Specialty Hospital in Evansville, Indiana. Born Jan. 13, 1949, he was the son of the late Anthony E. Roberts, Sr. and Mary Adams Roberts. Mr. Roberts worked as a drywall finisher for many years.
Anthony was preceded in death by his son, Billy Roberts.
Surviving is his daughter, Penny Beard; grandchildren, Abigail, Jazmine, Dallas, and Seirra Beard; sisters, Marie Payne and Mary Joan Whitmer; brothers, Phillip Roberts and William Roberts; special friend of many years, Nancy Baize; and many nieces and nephews.
Care was entrusted to Cardinal Cremation Society.
