BEAVER DAM — Anthony Glen Russelburg, 69, of Beaver Dam, died Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. Glen was born July 18, 1952, in Union County to BC and Mary Louise Shelton Russelburg. He was employed at Weyerhauser and then Domtar from 1981 to 2021, and he was never late for work. Glen attended Goshen Community Church. He enjoyed pulling horses, watching Westerns and spending time with his family.
He was preceded in death by his stepson, Joe Brashear; parents BC and Mary Louise Russelburg; siblings Joyce Adcox, Jerry Russelburg and James Russelburg; and father-in-law George Duvall.
He is survived by his wife, Jo Jo Duvall Russelburg of Beaver Dam; son Aaron (Kari) Russelburg of Beaver Dam; daughters Brittiney (James) Pilson of Lexington, Lucinda (Mike) Keown of Cleveland, Ohio, and Bethany (Brett) Masterson of Bardstown; stepdaughter Jenna Brashear (John Palmer) of Owensboro; special grandchildren Gavin James, Mason Russelburg, Gabby Mulzer, Cole Russelburg and 10 additional grandchildren; siblings Vernon Russelburg, Mary Gail Boling and Joseph “Jody” (Gail) Russelburg; special nephews Tony and Kasen Russelburg, Arvle Carter and Kelly White; other nieces and nephews; and mother-in-law Mary Duvall.
Pallbearers are Jared Goff, Joe Midkiff, Joe Newcom, John Palmer, Tony Russelburg, Kasen Russelburg, Eddie Wheet and Dave Wright. Honorary pallbearers are Doug Clemens, Al Dillon and Roy Jones.
Services will be 1 p.m. Sunday at William L. Danks Funeral Home in Beaver Dam with Dr. Glenn Armstrong and Dr. Hunter C. Hensley officiating. Burial will follow in Sunnyside Cemetery in Beaver Dam. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday and from 11 a.m. until the time of the service Sunday at the funeral home.
The family requests expressions of sympathy take the form of donations to the Joe L. Brashear Scholarship Fund, c/o Limestone Bank, Attn: Jackie Basham, 1300 N. Main St., Beaver Dam, KY 42320 or gifts to charity of the donor’s choice.
Online condolences may be left at www.danks
Commented