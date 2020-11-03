Anthony Joseph Cox, 95, of Owensboro, passed away Friday, Oct. 30, 2020. He was born April 13, 1925, in Owensboro, to the late Robert Schley and Susan Anna Cox. Anthony was a charter member of Immaculate Catholic Church. He served in the United States Navy during World War II in the European Theater. Anthony was a graduate of Saint Frances Academy in 1943 and the University of Evansville in 1949. He worked for Cox Paper Company for 38 years, after retirement he started and operated Cox Packaging for 10 years. Anthony enjoyed his family, friends, playing golf, watching UK basketball, camping trips in his RV, and wintertime trips to Florida.
Along with his parents, he was also preceded in death by a son, Tony Cox Jr. in November 2014; a daughter, Kay Cox Norris in June 2017; a brother, Bob Cox; and three sisters, Lemoine Cox, Carmel Cox Beaver (Richard), and twin sister Antoinette Cox Tong.
He is survived by his wife of 74 years, Margaret “Skip” Gaw Cox; daughters, Lemoine (Keith) Amos, of Maitland, Florida and Vicki Cox, of Owensboro; a son, Craig Cox, of Owensboro; grandchildren, Mark Lewis, of Owensboro and Cassie (Jay) Ratliff, of Lexington; and great-grandchild, Amelia Ratliff.
Services will be private.
Care by Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to Immaculate Catholic Church.
Memories and condolences for the family of Anthony Cox may be left at www.glenncares.com.
Commented