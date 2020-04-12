Anthony Joseph Skinner, better known as “Tony,” died from Alzheimer’s at the age of 81 on April 9, 2020. Tony was born to the late James Gilbert “Dan” and Margie Skinner.
Tony was of the Catholic faith. He was a graduate of Owensboro Catholic High School, served four years in the U.S. Marine Corps. and retired from General Electric in 1996. Tony loved the outdoors, hunting, archery, competitive shooting and woodworking. He was well known for his backyard bashes, smoked chickens, all-night washer tournaments and sharing a bottle of his favorite whiskey, Early Times.
In addition to his parents, Tony was predeceased by his in-laws, Richard and Myrle Merimee; and brother-in-law, J. Carol Woodward.
Tony is survived by his loving wife of 59 years, Judy Skinner; his children, Amber Donohoo, Matt Skinner and Erica Skinner; grandchildren Edie (Casey) Lacefield, Chad (Lindsey) Donohoo, Lakin Thompson and Lane Skinner; great-grandchildren Ivy Grace Lacefield, Linen Lacefield, Cora Lynn Donohoo and her soon to be born baby brother; siblings Connie Woodward, Joyce Ann (Tom) Hayden, Jack (Penny) Skinner and Mary Jane (Bruce) Law; sister-in-law Jeani (Lee) Thomason; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
The family sends a special thank you to all the Hospice Care employees who took such great care of Tony.
In compliance with health and public safety directives, a funeral Mass will be held at a later date at Precious Blood Catholic Church.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Western Kentucky, 3419 Wathens Crossing, Owensboro, KY 42301 or the Alzheimer’s Association, 6100 Dutchmans Lane, Ste. 401, Louisville, KY 40205.
