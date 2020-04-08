Anthony Judell “Judy” McManaway, 76, of Whitesville, passed away Saturday, April 4, 2020, at her home. She was born Dec. 25, 1943, in Daviess County to the late Lamar Chapman and Mildred Embry. Judy retired from Whitesville Elementary School as the custodian and had worked as a night manager at IGA.
She is survived by a son, Kelly (Misty) McManaway; daughter Teena (Stephen) Cheek; five grandchildren, Shauna Clark, Alexis Cheek, Jonathan Smith, Konnar Hayworth and Donavan Hayworth; four great-grandchildren; two sisters, Cindy Crain and Helen Martin; and two brothers, Jessie Holder and Jeff Chapman.
In compliance with health and public safety directives, private family services will be held at Cecil Funeral Home. Burial will be in Cates Cemetery.
Judy’s funeral services will be available for viewing at www.cecilfuneralhome.com.
