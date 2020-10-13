CENTRAL CITY — Anthony Lee Forsythe, 60, of Central City, died Friday, Oct. 9, 2020, at Baptist Health in Madisonville. Mr. Forsythe was born in Muhlenberg County on May 25, 1960. He was a supervisor for DANCO.
Mr. Forsythe is preceded in death by his father, John Forsythe; grandparents, Raymond and Altha Forsythe, Cecil and Ida James; mother- and father-in-law, Shelby and Ann Wilson; brother-in-law, Raymond Wilson; sisters-in-law, Becky Harper, Connie Williams, Gail Forsythe.
Survivors include his wife, Pam Wilson Forsythe; sons, Tony (Lindsay) Forsythe, of Owensboro, Joey (Elizabeth) Forsythe, of Central City; grandchildren, Landon, Lanah, Lettie, Lindall, of Owensboro; mother, Nancy Forsythe, of Central City; brother, Tommy (Renee) Forsythe, of Morganfield; sister, Kay (Kenny) Canler, of Auburn; brothers-in-law, Shelby (Louise) Wilson, of Drakesboro, Tim (Lori) Wilson, of Greenville, Eva Fields, of Central City, Pat Rainwater, of Central City; and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held 1 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020, at Tucker Funeral Home in Central City with Bro. Kenny Canler officiating and Bro. Scott Canler assisting. Burial will be in Rose Hill Cemetery in Central City. Visitation will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020, at the funeral home.
Family and Friends who are attending the visitation or funeral service are asked to wear a face mask for the safety of all those in attendance, in accordance with the governor’s mandate. In compliance with health and public safety directives, capacity will be limited in accordance with state guidelines.
