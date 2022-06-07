CENTRAL CITY — Anthony Lee (Drew) Hawkins, 57, of Central City, died Sunday, June 5, 2022, at the Bradford Heights Nursing and Rehabilitation in Hopkinsville.
Anthony fellowshipped with The Pentecostal Church of God In Christ, First Missionary Baptist Church, both in Greenville and Ebenezer Missionary Baptist Church, Central City.
Drew loved dedicating his life to being a mechanic and carpenter.
Survivors: wife, Betty Hawkins; sons, Andre (Jenna) Hawkins and Christopher (Ranae) Hawkins; brothers, Edwin ( Martha) Hawkins, Emmitt ( Myra) Hawkins, Timothy (Kathy) Hawkins, and Howard (Tammy) Hawkins; and sister, Gail (Rev. Karl) Anderson.
Service: noon, Friday, June 10, 2022, at The Pentecostal Church of God In Christ, Greenville.
Bibbs Funeral Home, in Greenville, is in charge of arrangements.
The family would appreciate financial donations to be given to the funeral home.
Online condolences for the family may be shared by visiting bibbsfuneralhome.com.
