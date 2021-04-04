Anthony Mark “Tony” Ivey, 69, of Owensboro, passed away Wednesday, March 31, 2021, at his home. He was born May 28, 1951, in Daviess County to the late Mildred Edna Hayden and James L. Ivey Sr. Tony was of the Catholic faith and was retired after 44 years having worked for National Southwire, Southwire Aluminum and finally for Century Aluminum, where he served several positions including quality assurance coordinator, safety coordinator, department manager and superintendent of casting.
He was a 1969 graduate of Owensboro Catholic High School and had earned many professional certifications pertaining to his career. Tony loved working on cars and going to custom car shows, and he loved all types of music including rock, country, classical and pop, but especially country. He was a big collector of a number of things including watches, small lamps, clocks, rings and bracelets. He also was a Kentucky Colonel and enjoyed watching old Westerns. Tony had served in the Army National Guard for six years during the late 1960s and early 1970s. Tony was happiest when he was spending time with family and special friends, Ron and Lorrie Camron and Suzy Belcher.
He also was preceded in death by a sister-in-law, Joellen Ivey, in 2010.
Surviving are his wife, Anita Wallace Ivey, whom he had been married to for 26 years, but been together with for 41 years; his son, Nick Ivey of Owensboro; two grandchildren, Madison and Emily Ivey of Owensboro; brothers and sisters Karen Byrge and husband Jeff of E. Prairie, Missouri, Donna Hamilton of Owensboro, Jim Ivey and wife Linda of Owensboro, Mike Ivey and wife Linda of Utica, Pat Ivey of Owensboro and Robin Leach and husband Greg of Owensboro; and numerous beloved cousins, nieces and nephews and great-nieces and great-nephews.
A funeral Mass for Tony with limited attendance will be 11 a.m. Saturday at St. Martin Catholic Church with burial following in Resurrection Cemetery. Visitation will be from 3 to 7 p.m. Friday with prayers at 7 p.m. at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory.
The number of those attending the visitation or funeral mass for Tony shall be within current health and safety directives. Family and friends shall wear appropriate personal protective masks and for visitation can enter the doors under the canopy on the Triplett Street side of the building.
Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Western Kentucky, 3419 Wathens Crossing, Owensboro, KY 42301.
