Anthony McClure, 66, of Utica, died Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. Anthony worked as a computer programmer and was a member of the Utica Baptist Church.
Survivors include a brother, Dennis McClure; and sisters Brenda Gillette and Darlene Hillard.
Memorial service: 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 23, at the Christian Life Center of Livermore Missionary Baptist Church. Visitation: After 1 p.m. Saturday.
Muster Funeral Homes is handling the arrangements for Anthony's family.
