Anthony T. Webb Sr., 68, of Owensboro, passed away at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital on February 6, 2022. He was born in Owensboro, to his late parents Walter E. Webb and Dorothy J. Fountain-Harris.
Anthony retired from Owensboro City Sanitation Department. He loved to barbeque, cook, and have a good time. He enjoyed caring for his wife and spending time with his family. As a movie lover, he enjoyed watching a good movie.
Anthony was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Kenny Buford; and sister, Gwendolyn Clack.
Left to cherish his memories are his wife of forty-eight years, Barbara Jean Webb; six stepchildren, Dale McRath, Beverly (Ricky) Phillips, Cecelia Harvey, Ernestine Hightower, Earnel McRath Willis, and Sylvia White; three brothers, Gary Hagan, Stanford Shultz, and Mark Shultz; four sisters, René Shultz, Marcellene (Robert) Webb Hall, Omega Shultz, and Marilyn Hagan; as well as a host of uncles, aunts, nephews, nieces, cousins, and friends.
Services will begin at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, February 15, 2022, at McFarland Funeral Home Chapel. Visitation will be from 1 p.m. until the time of service at the funeral home.
Final tributes have been entrusted to McFarland Funeral Home, 1001 W. 5th Street, Owensboro, KY 42301.
Condolences may be left for the family online at www.mcfarlandfh.com.
