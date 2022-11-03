HARTFORD — Anthony “Todd” Cooper, 57, of Hartford passed away peacefully Tuesday, November 1, 2022. Todd was born August 6, 1965, to the late Johnny and Diana Brigance Cooper. He was an avid NASCAR fan and enjoyed watching football. He loved his kiddos with everything in him and his four-legged buddy, Chief.
He was preceded in death by his mother-in-law, Donna Alvey.
Survivors include his wife, Kim Cooper; two kiddos, daughter, Megan Cooper of Hartford and son, Josh Cooper (Taylor) of Hartford; two bonus grands, Oakleigh and Jarvis; father-in-law, John Alvey; sister-in-law, Tammy (Dan) Porter of Beaver Dam; brother, Barry Cooper; along with several aunts, uncles, nieces, and nephews.
The Memorial Service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, November 5, 2022, at Bevil Bros. Funeral Home in Beaver Dam, with Bro. Mark Payton officiating. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be sent to bevilbrosfuneralhomes.com.
