Anthony “Tony” William Barksdale passed away Friday, October 14, 2022, at home due to complications of cancer. The Long Beach, California native was born October 25, 1941, to the late Lewis Barger Barksdale and Mary Elizabeth Barksdale. Tony loved Jesus, his wife, children, grandchildren, family, and hard work, not necessarily in that order.
He was a retired Buena Park, California firefighter. Tony enjoyed working with his hands and building almost anything. His favorite job was working at Disneyland as the first Pluto. He loved to share his life with anyone who would listen and wrote a book about his adventures for his grandchildren to enjoy.
Tony was a self-proclaimed hermit who actually loved most people. His love for others came from his love for and relationship with Jesus Christ. He was very involved in Barnabas Ministries, working with students to challenge them physically and spiritually. His favorite event was his Survivor-themed weekend which helped students see the value of working as a team. Tony’s favorite worship song was “Light the Fire in My Heart Again.” To honor his life, help someone in a practical way.
In addition to his parents, Tony was preceded in death by his sister, Leslie Ann Barksdale; brother, Gary Lewis Barksdale; and son, Damon Lewis Barksdale.
He is survived by his wife of 44 years, Patricia “Patti” Barksdale of Philpot; his 98-year-old uncle, William Spurrier of Seal Beach, California; son, Iain (Melissa) Barksdale of Tuscaloosa, Alabama; daughter, Cherokee (Aaron) Parker of Philpot; son, Shiloh (Ashley) Barksdale of Beaver Dam; 13 grandchildren, Tommy, Kaitlyn, Emmaline, Sarah, Rowan, Declan, Travis, Ephraim, Blythe, Eden, Gwyneth, Calum, and Haven; and his large family of many nieces, nephews, siblings, family by marriage and family by choice, friends, and Cindel the Bonnie Blue Bell, his dog.
Arrangements for Tony Barksdale are private. Care by Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory.
A Celebration of Life service will be held in the Spring of 2023. For more information contact a family member.
