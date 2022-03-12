BEAVER DAM — Anthony W. Gossett Jr., 42, of Beaver Dam died on Thursday at OHRH in Owensboro. He has worked as a welder.
Survivors: mother, Elaine; father, Anthony W. Gossett, Sr.; grandmother, Betty Devine; sons, Hunter Baggerly and Trey Gossett; daughters, Alexus Burden and Brooklyn Gossett; brothers, Chip Gossett and Chris Gossett; and sisters, Dakota Johnson, Tori Gossett, Grace Gossett, and Lisa Gossett.
Service: 2 p.m. on Tuesday at Bevil Bros. Funeral Home. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service on Tuesday at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be sent to bevilbrosfuneralhomes.com.
Commented