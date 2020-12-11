Anthony Wayne Roberts Sr., 86, of Owensboro, passed away Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020, with his loving wife at his side. He was born in Lewisport on Jan. 7, 1934, to the late William Claude Roberts and Georgia Marsch Roberts. Anthony retired form National Southwire Aluminum in 1997 after 28 1/2 years, working as the plant civil engineer. He was a licensed land surveyor in Kentucky and a licensed professional civil engineer in Kentucky, Indiana, Tennessee and Louisiana.
During his lifetime, he was a past president of Hancock County Jaycees, a Kentucky Colonel and a member of the Kentucky Professional Engineers. He attended Owensboro Catholic High School and went on to earn a Bachelor and Master of Science in civil engineering at the University of Kentucky. Anthony was of the Catholic faith and attended St. Pius Tenth in Owensboro. After retiring, he loved traveling, was an avid golfer and loved Kentucky basketball.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two half-brothers, John William Roberts and Miller Roberts; a half-sister, Mary Allie Roberts; a grandson, Christopher Chapman; and two step-great-grandchildren, Elizabeth Ashby Falloway and Bryan Joseph Jasper.
Survivors include his wife, soul mate and the love of his life, Libby; his children, Bill Roberts (Kim), Laura Chapman (David), Tom Roberts (Wayne Ann), Rosemary Emmick (David), Wayne Roberts (Debbie) and Lizann Thompson (Rick); his 12 grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; four stepchildren, Sheila Stein, Debbie Hardesty (Mo), Judy Fowler and Bruce Lee (Jackie); nine stepgrandchildren; 18 step-great-grandchildren; five stepgreat-great-grandchildren; and a sister-in-law, Carolyn Zaremba (John).
Due to current COVID-19 health and safety mandates, services will be private at James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory. Burial will be in Owensboro Memorial Gardens. The services will be livestreamed at 11 a.m. Monday at www.davisfuneralhome.com.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to Hospice of Western Kentucky, 3419 Wathens Crossing, Owensboro, KY 42301.
Online messages of condolence may be made at www.davisfuneralhome.com.
