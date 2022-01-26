DUNMOR — Antoinette “Ann” Charlotte Brumley, of Dunmor, was called home to the Lord on Tuesday, January 25, 2022, after a lengthy illness. She passed peacefully surrounded by family and loved ones.
Ann was born on September 6, 1961, in Venice, California, the daughter of Joseph Werner Steiger and Frances Louise Dollar Steiger. Following high school, she enlisted in the United States Navy, serving eleven years until she was honorably discharged in 1989 at the rank of Petty Officer First Class. Upon discharge from the U.S. Navy, Ann continued working in the public sector, spanning several occupations in the Kentucky area. During this time, she also pursued higher education and graduated summa cum laude in 1993 from Owensboro Junior Business College with an Associate of Science in paralegal studies. Her ultimate calling, however, was to raise and homeschool her children, who went on to become the crowning achievements of her life.
Ann was a member of Oak Forest Missionary Baptist Church.
Ann was preceded in death by both of her parents. She is survived by her husband, Michael J. Brumley Jr, whose heart she amply appropriated 36 years ago; her sons, Brandon Velie and wife Sanshine, of Poughkeepsie, New York, Michael Brumley III and wife Viviana, stationed in San Diego, California, and Steven Brumley and partner Richard Fenton III, stationed in Colorado Springs, Colorado; along with her seven grandchildren — Cassandra, Michael IV, Abigail, Charlotte “Charlie”, Matthew, Jasmine, and one more on the way.
Ann left this world declaring that she could not have wished for a better life aside from the one she is going to with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. Her wish is for people to celebrate her life and smile when they think of her. She will be missed beyond words.
There will be a small visitation and service held at Tucker Beechmont Funeral Home on Friday, January 28, 2022. Visitation will begin at 10 a.m. with services following at 11 a.m. Bro. Calvin Bond will officiate the service. She will be buried on her land in Dunmor. Comfortable, casual attire is highly encouraged.
Online condolences may be made at www.tucker
Commented