FALLS OF ROUGH — Anton Steve Vass, 75, of Falls of Rough, passed away peacefully surrounded by his kids and grandchildren at his bedside on Saturday, March 13, 2021, at Owensboro Regional Health Hospital after a long battle with cancer.
He was born in Detroit, Michigan, on Jan. 10, 1946, to the late Louis and Lola Vass. He enlisted in the U.S. Army Marlin Division in 1966 and received the rank of Seargent E5 after honorable discharge in 1968. His first love was his family and grandchildren, hunting with his dog, Cindy, fishing, and traveling with his wife, Joann, many times to Europe and returning to Germany after 52 years where their life journey began in 1966. He was never idle but always busy.
Survivors include his wife of 55 years, Joann; one daughter, Dr. Suzanne Marie Vass Rashidian and her husband, Dr. Ramin Rashidian, of Owensboro; one son, Steven Anton Vass, of Henderson; five grandchildren, Alex Vass, Tyler Vass, Jack Rashidian, Max Rashidian, and Piper Rashidian; nieces and nephews.
Visitation for family and friends will be from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, March 17, 2021, at Rudy-Rowland Funeral Home in Henderson, Kentucky. Services will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday at Resurrection Cemetery in Owensboro. Father Jean-Rene Kalombo will officiate. Burial will follow at Resurrection Cemetery, with full military rites performed by American Legion Worsham Post No. 40.
