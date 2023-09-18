POWDERLY — April “Dawn” Gates, 58, of Powderly, passed away peacefully on Friday, Sept. 15, 2023. Dawn was born on April 19, 1965, at Muhlenberg County Hospital to Bobby and Nevon Webb. She was a member of Elkton Road Church. Dawn was a starter on the Muhlenberg Central girls basketball team. The 1982-1983 team was the first women’s team to be inducted into the Muhlenberg County Athletic Hall of Fame. Dawn loved her family fiercely, traveling and spending time with her Ha-Ha sisters, playing bunco, UK basketball, and the beach. Her greatest title was Mimi. She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Bryant and Opal Creager and Sylvester and Mary Webb.
She is survived by her husband, Gary Gates; son, Justin (Megan) Gates; daughter, Whitney (Kevin) Peay; grandchildren, McKinley and Ella Gates, Bryant and Ali Dawn Peay; parents, Bobby and Nevon Webb; brother, Troy (Laura) Webb; sister-in-law, Karen (Keith) White; and many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Funeral services will be held at noon Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2023, at Tucker Funeral Home in Central City with Bill Bryant officiating. Burial will be in Memorial Gardens in Powderly. Visitation will be from 5-8 p.m. Monday, Sept. 18, 2023, at the funeral home.
Online condolences can be made at www.tuckerfuneralhomes.com.
