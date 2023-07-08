April Jeannine “A.J.” Payne, 37, of Owensboro, passed away Thursday, July 6, 2023, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. She was born April 1, 1986, in Owensboro to James Daniel Payne and Martha Jeannine Carson Payne. A.J. worked security for Securitas and had degrees in web design and accounting. She loved animals and playing music, especially the drums. A.J. was a Harry Potter fanatic and did the Slytherin House proud. But most of all, she loved spending time with her family.
She is survived by her mom, Martha Payne; dad, Danny Payne; siblings, Brandon James Payne, Joshua Daniel Payne, and Megan Elizabeth Clary (Jason); nephew, Levi James Clary; maternal grandmother, April Ziemer; several aunts, uncles, and cousins; and her fur baby, Jasper.
The funeral service will be 3 p.m. Sunday, July 9, 2023, at James H. Davis Funeral Home and Crematory. A private burial will be held in Pleasant Grove Cemetery in Sorgho. Visitation is 11 a.m. until the time of the service Sunday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to the Owensboro Humane Society, 3101 West Second St., Owensboro, KY 42301.
