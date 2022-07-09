April Medlin Weaver, 56, of Owensboro, passed away Wednesday, July 6, 2022, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. She was born May 9, 1966, in Memphis, Tennessee to Carolyn Elliott.
April was a smart and confident lady. She enjoyed life and was always compassionate. April liked arts and crafts, watching old movies, and animated frogs. She loved her grandkids, spending time in nature, and cats. April’s memory will be forever held in the hearts of those who loved her the most.
She is preceded in death by her son, William Elliott.
Along with her mother, April is survived by her husband of 13 years, Paul Weaver, and children, D.J. Medlin, Jason (Michelle) Medlin, and Amanda Medlin.
A memorial service to honor the life of April will be held at a later date.
Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory is both honored and privileged to be entrusted with the care of Mrs. Weaver.
