BELTON — Ara Nell King, 92, of Belton, died Saturday Feb. 29, 2020, at 4:30 p.m. at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital in Owensboro. Ms. King was born on April 23, 1927, in Butler County. She was a mounter retired from G.E. and a member of Hortons Chapel Church of Christ.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Earle King; son, Donald King and parents, Milan and Inice Porter.
She is survived by her grandchildren, Jenny (Greg) Moore, of Belton, and Kelly (Jarred) Williams, of Whiteplains; great-grandchildren, Jackson McElwain, Jordan McElwain, and Jessi Williams; sister, Julie Jones, of Crown Point, Indiana; brother, J.P (Patty) Porter, of Penrod; and beloved niece, Debbie (Jim) Mullen, of Greenville.
Services will be Tuesday, March 3, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. at Tucker Beechmont Funeral Home with Mr. Gary Hill Officiating. Burial will follow at Wood Cemetery in Penrod. Visitation will be Monday, March 2, 2020, at 5 p.m. at the Funeral Home.
