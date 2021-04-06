Arbell Douglas Perry, 95, of Owensboro, passed away April 3, 2021, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. She was born March 10, 1926, in Haywood County, Tennessee, to the late George Douglas Sr. and Creasey Delk Douglas. Arbell retired from Rowan Cleaning Service and had previously worked at National Linen Service and W.R. Grace. She was a member of Owensboro Church of Christ which she loved dearly. Arbell enjoyed gardening and raking leaves. She had a green thumb and could make anything grow.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her siblings, Will Lee Douglas, George Douglas Jr., Arlena Johnson, Stella B. Greer, and Anna Mae Sommerville.
She is survived by three daughters, Barbara McDonald, Stella Stokley, and Shirley Alexander (James); nine grandchildren, Tracy McFarland, Teresa Lee, Timothy McDonald, Tonya Green, Keenan Young, Derrick Young, Anthony Stokley, Catina Riley, and J.C. Alexander; 26 great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchild.
Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. on Wednesday in the chapel at James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory and will be live streamed. Burial will follow in Elmwood Cemetery. Visitation is from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Wednesday at the funeral home. The number of those attending the service or visitation shall be within the current health and safety directives. Family and friends shall wear personal protective masks.
