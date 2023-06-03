Archie Adam “Red” Haught, 50, of Owensboro, passed away Tuesday, May 30, 2023, at his home. He was born Feb. 2, 1973, in West Virginia to the late Archie Franklin and Mary Jo Stackhouse Haught. Red was a master roofer. He was a very free-spirited person who loved life and enjoyed telling jokes and playing pranks on people. He also enjoyed working on scooters and bicycles and collecting knives.
Surviving are his wife of 14 years, Lydia Haught; a daughter, Sarah Haught of Owensboro; stepchildren, Winter Lanham of Louisville, Christopher Lanham of Owensboro, and Sondra Lawson of Portsmouth, Ohio; grandchildren, Jaylee, Kyaire, and La’Riah Haught, all of Owensboro; six stepgrandchildren; brothers and sisters, Johnny Payne (Lori) and Stephen Haught (LaShawna), both of Owensboro, Bonnie Haught of Utica, and Victoria Crampton (Mark) of Montana; two sisters-in-law, Samantha Powers (Barry) and Noni Russell (Bud), both of Brooks; nieces and nephews, Joilyn, KeShawna, Kelleisha, Adrian, and Stephen Haught; and five great-nieces and nephews.
The funeral service will be 2 p.m. Wednesday, June 7, 2023, at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Visitation will be noon until the time of the service Wednesday at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Family of Archie Haught, c/o Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory, 900 Old Hartford Road, Owensboro, KY 42303.
Messages and condolences to the family can be shared at www.glenncares.com.
