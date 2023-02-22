Archie Jean Howard Burton, of Masonville, passed away Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. The Daviess County native was born Oct. 23, 1931, and grew up the youngest child of the late Thomas McCreary “Max” Howard and Emma Marksberry Howard in the bustling Utica home she loved. In 1968, after a long courtship, she married Carroll Burton and they started their loving home on his family’s farm in Masonville. Home is where she loved to be, but most of all she loved her family, gathering with them at every opportunity. And given time, she could find a way you two may be related, then if you had a Marksberry and/or a Utica connection that was even more special.
Archie graduated from Utica High School, worked for General Electric, Texas Gas, and the Social Security Administration, and attended Kentucky Wesleyan College, stopping to be a wife and a mom. She later retired from the Daviess County Public Schools where she started working to be close to her youngest son.
As a member of Utica Baptist Church and later Sugar Grove Baptist Church, she played the piano and the organ, but her greatest instrumental talent was her ability to play the second fiddle. She was the very definition of an accompanist in music, even more so in her marriage and life.
She wanted to hear your story, not tell hers. She always went last, and even then, didn’t take enough in case you may want more. Clubs and activities were not a part of her life, rather she was making sure you made it to your event cleaned, pressed, well-fed, and on time. There were no awards here; she was given those the night of February 16, 2023.
After Carroll passed away in 2017, she and the boys muddled through with help from a family friend, Tim Troutman. Her favorite things were any time spent with family, sheet music, laughing, rocks, cookies, old pictures, sitting around the table, and chunks of broken colored glass.
In addition to her parents and husband, Archie was also preceded in death by her four sisters and brother, Marietta McCormick, Rachel Morgan, Anna Price, Nancy Smith, and John Howard.
Those left to cherish her memory include her two sons, Howard and Tim Burton, both of Masonville, and a great many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
The funeral service will be 10 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023, at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory, with Dr. Allen Shouse and Rev. Don James officiating. Burial will be in Utica Cemetery. Visitation is from 3 to 7 p.m. Wednesday and 9 a.m. until the time of the service Thursday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to Kosair Children’s Hospital at https://nortonchildrens.com/donate or Sugar Grove Baptist Church, 8275 Sugar Grove Church Road, Utica, KY 42376.
Condolences and memories for Archie’s family may be left at www.glenncares.com.
