Ardell Hanley Jr., of Owensboro, departed this life Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019, at The Heartford House Hospice of Western Kentucky. He was born July 12, 1954, in Owensboro.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Ardell Hanley Sr. and Mattie Hanley; wife Doraine Hanley; and granddaughter Reealiti Hanley.
He was a previous member of First Baptist Church of Maceo until the church closed and currently is a member of the Center Street Missionary Baptist Church in Owensboro. Mr. Ardell was employed by the Owensboro Sanitation Department for over 20 years. He enjoyed and became an avid UK basketball and football fan. In high school, this athlete became a cross country, track and field star. He enjoyed watching westerns on TV and playing bingo.
He leaves to cherish his memories his companion, Eleanor of Owensboro; one son, Brandon (Amy) Hanley of Calhoun; one daughter, Tishna (Dwayne) Hanley of Owensboro; 10 grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; five stepchildren; four sisters, Linda (Perry) Washington, Malinda Hanley, Patricia (Richard) Long and Brenda Cowherd, all of Owensboro; along with a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, friends and will be truly missed by all.
Services will be held at Zion Missionary Baptist Church, 11 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 22, with the Rev. Larry D. Lewis officiating. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 21 and Tuesday from 10 a.m. to the funeral time. Burial in Rose Hill Elmwood Cemetery.
Bibbs Funeral Home in Greenville is in charge of arrangements.
