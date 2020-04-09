Aria Quinn Higdon was born Feb. 13, 2020, at Cincinnati Children’s Hospital in Cincinnati, Ohio. She passed away April 3, 2020. Aria was diagnosed with double inlet left ventricle. She had seven weeks on this earth until she went to be with Jesus. Aria was so beautiful and so smart. She taught so many people how to be strong.
Aria is survived by her parents, Matt and Kaitlin Higdon; and grandparents Jeremy and Jane Hopper and Alan and Carol Higdon.
In compliance with health and public safety directives, Aria’s funeral arrangements at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory will be private.
Memories and condolences for the family of Aria may be left at www.glenncares.com.
